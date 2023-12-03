4th APSUP Rectors’ Conference concludes at COMSTECH

ISLAMABAD-The fourth Rectors Conference, organized by the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) in collaboration with other institutions, successfully concluded on Saturday at COMSTECH.

The conference was organized in collaboration with Superior University, COMSTECH, HEC, PHEC, Preston University, FAST University, IBADAT University, Abasyn University, University of Sialkot, My University, and IUCPSS.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector Superior University, Prof. Dr Sumaira Rehman, highlighted the background and objectives of the conference.

She also highlighted the theme of the conference. President of APSUP, Prof. Dr Abdul Basit, also spoke at the occasion.

Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, emphasized the need for Pakistani universities to network with universities around the world to find opportunities.

He stressed the leadership of Pakistani universities and said, Shun the traditional mindset, network with the world, and grab the opportunity.

He said, “70% of the resources in the world are in OIC, but we could not bet on their benefit due to the lack of networking.”

He emphasized the need for action by the universities and said just signing memoranda of understandings is not enough.

Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, emphasized the need for joint program formulation and initiation with the universities in OIC member states to share knowledge, expertise, and talent.

He highlighted the role of COMSTECH in bringing the research institutions and universities of OIC states closer together to cooperate.

Prof. Choudhary appreciated the APSUP for its role in networking between the institutions.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin, addressed the conference and said, “His country’s main focus is education. He emphasized the need for enhancements in the level of literacy and awareness about the world and the security situation.”

He informed me that his country is open to bilateral and regional cooperation.

He emphasized the need for cooperation between the universities of Kazakhstan and the universities in OIC states.

He hailed COMSTECH activities and the visionary leadership of Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, the Coordinator General of COMSTECH.

The Vice Chancellors and leadership of about 150 universities participated in this 3-day rector’s conference.

The delegation from seven OIC countries, under the facilitation of COMSTECH, also participated.

COMSTECH is a contributing partner in the organization of this conference.