8 killed, 26 injured in terror attack on bus in Chillas

GILGIT - As many as eight persons killed and 26 others injured after a passenger bus was attacked by terrorists on Chillas-Karakarum Highway Saturday night.

Arif Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Diamer, confirmed the death of 8 passengers and injuries to 26 in the Chilas firing incident. In a media talk, Arif Ahmad said that the deceased also include two personnel of Pakistan Army. The deceased and injured are from different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and other parts of Pakistan.

He said that religious scholar from Gupis Mufti Sher Zaman was also injured in the incident.

According to the details, the bus was travelling from Gahkuch Ghizer to Rawalpindi. It collided with a truck due to the firing incident.

All the death bodies and the injured have been shifted to Regional Headquarters Hospital Chillas.