A neglected village

A library is one of the most critical needs for students, providing a quiet space for reading and writing. It plays a crucial role in the academic lives of students. In Balnigwar Dasht, a populated village in the Kech district, the absence of a library poses significant challenges for students. The lack of this facility hinders their studies, and the government has failed to address their concerns or establish a library. Unfortunately, relevant authorities have not shown interest in resolving this issue. According to recent research, the literacy rate in district Kech is 62.66, and neighbouring areas lack libraries. I humbly request the current leaders of Balochistan to allocate funds for building libraries in Balnigwar to support its students.
TARIQ IBRAHIM,
Balnigwar.