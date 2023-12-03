A neglected village

A library is one of the most criti­cal needs for students, provid­ing a quiet space for reading and writing. It plays a crucial role in the academic lives of students. In Bal­nigwar Dasht, a populated village in the Kech district, the absence of a library poses significant challeng­es for students. The lack of this fa­cility hinders their studies, and the government has failed to address their concerns or establish a library. Unfortunately, relevant authorities have not shown interest in resolv­ing this issue. According to recent research, the literacy rate in district Kech is 62.66, and neighbouring ar­eas lack libraries. I humbly request the current leaders of Balochistan to allocate funds for building libraries in Balnigwar to support its students.

TARIQ IBRAHIM,

Balnigwar.