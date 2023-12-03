Sunday, December 03, 2023
Asad Qaiser faces re-arrest over joining protests

Riaz Khan
December 03, 2023
MARDAN  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, faced re-arrest shortly after obtaining bail from the District and Sessions Court on Saturday.

Charssadda police had initially arrested him on November 24 in connection with the May 9 case. Today, the Sessions Court in Mardan granted him bail related to the May 9 incident. The District and Sessions Courts Judge in Mardan offered bail to Asad Qaiser against surety bonds valued at Rs100,000. However, upon his release from the central prison in Mardan, the former speaker was re-arrested by the Mardan police. This re-arrest was made citing suspicions of his involvement in the May 9th and 10th incidents.

