Balochistan to be cleaned from illegal immigrants, smuggling activities, Hawala Hundi business: Jan

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai here on Saturday said that Balochistan would be cleaned of illegal immigrants, eliminate smuggling activities, Hawala Hundi business and become the second Singapore of the region for investment. During a press conference, the provincial minister said Pakistan has repeatedly demanded from the Afghan government to handover the terrorists involved in terrorism in the country as no state can allow terrorist attacks on its people. The Afghan government is still playing a double game on the matter with Pakistan, Jan Achakzai said and added that no Afghan citizen would be allowed to enter Pakistan without a valid visa. He further said that the sit-in in Chaman has been hijacked by PTM. Jan said that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was taking action to eliminate terrorists in Balochistan, terrorists and facilitators would not be spared. Jan Achakzai further said that political contractors in Turbat never condemned the massacre of poor workers. The caretaker provincial minister said that terrorist attack in Bannu was carried out by a terrorist having citizen card of Afghanistan. Afghan people have become a security risk, so no one would be allowed to stay here without having valid visa, he added.