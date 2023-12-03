Sunday, December 03, 2023
Bugti condemns 'cowardly' Chilas bus attack

Bugti condemns 'cowardly' Chilas bus attack
Web Desk
10:06 PM | December 03, 2023
National

Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned Saturday’s firing incident involving a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas area.

The minister expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of seven passengers, and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families as well as the injured.

“Targeting civilians is a cowardly act,” the minister said in a message, adding that anti-state elements are trying to sabotage the peace of Gilgit-Baltistan, but such cowardly acts boost the morale of “our valiant forces to fight terrorism with more vigor and bravery”.

The minister further said that the enemies of the country wanted to destroy the peace of a peaceful area like Gilgit-Baltistan but they would fail.

He said that the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation in the war against terrorism would not go in vain.

