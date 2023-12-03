Cement despatches drop by 2.12pc in Nov

ISLAMABAD-Cement despatches declined by 2.12 percent in November 2023, as the total despatches were 3.924 million tons against 4.009 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of November 2023 were 3.262 million tons compared to 3.862 million tons in November 2022, showing a decline of 15.53%. Exports despatches however increased by massive 348.29% as the volumes increased from 147,757 tons in November 2022 to 662,374 tons in November 2023.

In November 2023, north based cement mills despatched 2.867 million tons cement showing a decline of 12.24% against 3.267 million tons despatches in November 2022. South based mills despatched 1.057 million tons cement during November 2023 that was 42.44% more compared to the despatches of 0.742 million tons during November 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 2.723 million tons cement in domestic markets in November 2023 showing a decline of 13.91% against 3.163 million tons despatches in November 2022. South based mills despatched 538,668 tons cement in local markets during November 2023 that was 22.85% less compared to the despatches of 698,225 during November 2022.

Exports from north based mills increased by 38.64% as the quantities increased from 103,824 tons in November 2022 to 143,942 tons in November 2023. Exports from south also massively increased by 1080% to 518,432 tons in November 2023 from 43,933 tons during the same month last year. During the first five months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 19.816 million tons that is 10.81% higher than 17.883 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches during this period were 16.688 million tons against 16.354 million tons during same period last year showing an increase of 2.04%. Export despatches were also 104.60% more as the volumes increased to 3.129 million tons during the first five months of current fiscal year compared to 1.529 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based Mills despatched 13.836 million tons cement domestically during the first five months of current fiscal year showing an increase of 2% than cement despatches of 13.566 million tons during July-November 2022. Exports from North increased by 32.76% to 695,206 tons during July-November 2023 compared with 523,647 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills increased by 3.14% to 14.532 million tons during first five months of current financial year from 14.089 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July-November 2023 were 2.851 million tons showing an increase of 2.26% over 2.788 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South also increased by 142.01% to 2.433 million tons during July-November 2023 compared with 1.006 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills increased by 39.30% to 5.284 million tons during first five months of current financial year from 3.794 million tons during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association mentioned that some sources have implemented axle load regime since 1st Nov., 2023 without any consultation with stake holders. There will be massive increase in freight charges on cement, coal and other raw materials. It will add unnecessary pressure on our inflation which can increase by double digits. We would like to suggest to government to implement axle load in a phase wise manner over next two to three years. We also foresee major shortage of trucks which will disturb the supply to the markets. Exports will also be affected by this axle load regime, he added.