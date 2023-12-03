China gifts 25 lightning detectors to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - China has supplied Pakistan with 25 weather detectors valued at $1 million to establish a very low frequency (VLF/VF) lightning network.

The primary aim is to enhance the lightning warning capabilities of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and mitigate the impact of lightning-related disasters on both lives and properties.

Zahid Rafi, Director of the Seismology Division at PMD, told Gwadar Pro that these detectors are deployable across various regions in Pakistan where lightning poses a threat to life and property.

“This contribution from China is a valuable gift that Pakistan will be utilizing for the first time.

The collaboration underscores the importance of Sino-Pak partnership in bolstering preparedness and response capabilities,” he added.

Regarding the detectors, an MoU was signed between PMD and the Institute of Electrical Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IEECAS) in September 2023 in Beijing.

Sahibzad Khan, Director General PMD while leading a four-member delegation held a detailed discussion with Dr. Yaohua Li, Director, IEECAS-led delegation to initiate and promote the establishment of a VLF/LF lightening detection network in Pakistan to improve the lightning warning capability of PMD and to reduce the casualties and property losses caused by lightning disasters.

“This is the first phase of the implementation of the MoU,” said Zahid Rafi.