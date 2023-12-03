CJP’s Exemplar

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa’s recent decision to order the return and auction of two luxury vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser, deserves applause for its principled stance and responsible use of public resources. This move reflects a commitment to fiscal responsibility and prioritising the public good.

By opting not to use the allocated luxury vehicles, CJP Isa sets a commendable example of avoiding unnecessary expenditures and ensuring that public funds are directed toward essential services. This decision goes beyond a mere symbolic gesture; it demonstrates a genuine dedication to fiscal accountability and responsible governance. This principled stance is especially significant given the prevailing trend of public officials utilising luxury vehicles at the expense of taxpayers. The decision to return and auction these vehicles sends a powerful message about the judicious use of public funds, emphasising the need to redirect resources to areas that benefit the broader public.

The significance of this move is underscored by the fact that, as per rules, every judge, including the Chief Justice, is provided with two vehicles. Despite this, CJP Isa chose not to use either the Mercedes sedan or the Toyota Land Cruiser, recognizing the inappropriate use of scarce public resources on imported luxury vehicles for constitutional and public office holders. This decision aligns with the values of responsible governance and fiscal prudence. It also highlights the importance of setting an example for other public officials, encouraging them to follow suit and make responsible choices in resource allocation. In a time when public trust in institutions is crucial, such actions contribute to building confidence in the judiciary’s commitment to transparency and accountability. JP Isa’s use of a Toyota Corolla for his official duties further emphasises his practical approach and prioritisation of essential needs over extravagant luxuries. The decision not only reflects an individual commitment to responsible use of resources but also sets a standard for others in similar positions.

CJP Qazi Faez Isa’s decision to return and auction the luxury vehicles showcases a principled stand that extends beyond symbolism. It sets a standard for responsible governance, underlining the importance of judiciously utilising public funds and redirecting resources to areas that serve the public interest. This move deserves recognition and serves as a reminder of the need for government officials to emulate such responsible behaviour.