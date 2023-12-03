CM’s surprise visit unveils hygiene crisis at NMC

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Saturday, paid a surprise visit to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Nowshehra and went around various sections of the hospital.

Expressing his displeasure over the poor hygiene in the hospital, the Chief Minister gave a deadline of one week to the hospital management to improve the situation to the desired level. He termed sanitation and cleanliness as of vital importance for any healthcare service delivery outlet, and said that without the required hygienic environment, quality healthcare service delivery is not possible adding that the hospital management should give special attention to ensure cleanliness in all respects.

The caretaker Chief Minister met with the patient under treatment in the hospital and got detailed information about the healthcare facilities being provided there. Staff present on duty briefed the Chief Minister about the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.