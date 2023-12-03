CPO orders ASP Saddar Circle to arrest 4 suspected dacoits

Rawalpindi- A street crime victim has lodged complaint with City Police Officer (CPO) that police are not arresting the four suspected members of a notorious dacoit gang including a famous female Tiktoker involved in snatching two mobile phones and cash from him and his friend on gunpoint in June 2023, informed sources on Saturday.

The crime victim namely Shohaib Ahmed has lodged the complaint (number SCC 10647) in Open Court while the city police chief Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani tasked Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)/SDPO Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub to inquire the matter and to ensure arrest of accused, they said.

According to sources, a citizen namely Saad Ali Cheema appeared before CPO in an open court and lodged complaint he along with a friend Zain Safdar was sitting in his grocery store located at Munawar Colony on Adiala Road on 13/6/2023 and busy in using mobile phones when suddenly two armed dacoits stormed inside the store and made both of them hostage of gunpoint.

He added the armed dacoits snatched two mobile phones and cash Rs 105000 from them and fled on a motorcycle with number plate. Acting upon a complaint, he told,

Saddar Bairooni police had registered a case number 937/23 under sections 392 of PPC and The Offence against property (ENER of Hudood Ordinance 1979-14- and 1979-6-).

However, the investigation officer of the case had not taken the matter seriously.

He added he through his own efforts and resources had managed to trace out the dacoits and had alerted the officials of Saddar Bairooni police station but no action was taken against the four nominated dacoits namely Umair Ali, Shahzaib, Saeed Anwar and Beenish Butt alias Bini Butt (Tiktoker).

The applicant appealed CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani to order PS Saddar Bairooni officials to arrest the accused and yo recover his cell phones and cash looted by the daocits on gunpoint. CPO, while talking action, had referred the matter to ASP/SDPO Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub and ordered her to hold inquiry besides arresting the dacoits.