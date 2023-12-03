Sunday, December 03, 2023
CTD arrests 14 alleged terrorists of banned outfits

CTD arrests 14 alleged terrorists of banned outfits
Staff Reporter
December 03, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 14 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 147 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 147 suspected persons were interrogated and 14 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. The arrested terrorists are Muhammad Safin Ahmed, Ansar Ali, Waheedullah, Saad Habib Al-Madani, Abdul Salam, Qamar-ul-Zaman, Muhammad Zahid Asad, Khair Din, Hafiz Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Amjad, Bilal Usman, Ali Akbar, Shahab. The arrest of these alleged terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lahore, he added. He said that the 1580 grams of explosives, 08 detonators, 13 feet of safety fuse wire, 02 mobile phones and 6480 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. He said that explosive material 2843 grams, hand grenades 03, IED bombs 04, detonators 12, safety fuse wire 19.5 feet, prima card 6.5 feet, pamphlets of banned organization 39, stickers 10, receipt books 04 , a mobile phone and RS. 43440 in cash were recovered from the possession of terrorists. The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage activities across the province and wanted to target important installations. The police have registered 13 cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

Staff Reporter

