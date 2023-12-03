Dacoits in police uniform loot multiple houses in Karachi

KARACHI-Another robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where the culprits in ‘police uniform’ looted multiple houses in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, on Saturday. According to the victim’s family statement, the robbers dressed as Sindh police officers along with plain cloth men entered the house and took away all the valuables including gold, jewelry, mobile phones, and cash. After ransacking one residence, the robbers in police uniform targeted another house for the robbery and later took the CCTV footage along with the valuables. After the incident was reported, the crime scene unit, police, and rangers’ officials reached the scene to further investigate the incident. Last month, Karachi police arrested two accused criminals from Surjani Town, who reportedly robbed people in the guise of police officials in the metropolis.

As per Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehroz Ali’s statement, the arrested individuals allegedly belonged to a six-member robber gang, that robbed the people in the guise of police officers late at night. During the investigation, the arrested individuals, identified as Arbaz and Junaid, confessed to being involved in robbing several houses in the metropolis. The accused used to enter the houses at 4 am late in the night, tied up the family members, and left after looting the valuables from the house.

2000 bags of urea seized from warehouse