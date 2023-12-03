Dr Gohar Ejaz visits Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD -Dr Gohar Ejaz, Paki­stan’s Commerce & Indus­tries Minister, led an official delegation in Saudi Arabia comprising secretaries of Ministry of Commerce and Board of Investment (BOI) and officials from Attorney General’s Office to final­ize investment-related part of GCC FTA. He held par­leys with the GCC’s Chief Negotiator to finalize the investment-related part of the GCC Free Trade Agree­ment (FTA). The technical teams from two sides held extensive discussions on the remaining details of the investment chapter, includ­ing investment protection and facilitation. They also discussed the potential impact of the FTA on bilat­eral trade and investment flows. “This is a major step forward in our efforts to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the GCC.” said Ejaz. Investment chapter is an important part of the agreement, and we are confident that we can reach an agreement soon. The GCC FTA is expected to boost trade and investment between Pakistan and the GCC. The agreement is also expected to create new jobs and opportunities for busi­nesses in both regions. The two sides also discussed the possibility of holding a joint business forum in the near future to promote trade and investment between Paki­stan and the GCC. Mr. Gohar Ejaz thanked the GCC for its warm hospitality.