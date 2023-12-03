Durrani lauds Imran for steering PTI away from dynastic politics

ISLAMABAD - Former federal minister and senior politician Muhammad Ali Durrani has said that Imran Khan has saved PTI from the ills of dynastic politics by nominating a well reputed person from the middle class.

“Khan has defeated his rivals who are the custodians of dynastic politics in the country even before the general elections,” Durrani said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that Barrister Ali Gohar Khan’s nomination as chairman of the PTI has actually endorsed and opened the doors for reconciliation.

The former information minister, who had proposed the plan for the formation of a National Unity Government, said that Barrister Gohar was highly educated, well reputed lawyer and a noble person who hails from the middle class.

Durrani said that all leaders within the PTI respect him. By entrusting the responsibility of the party chairman to a qualified individual, Imran Khan has initiated the process of making the party a political institution.

The former senator said that Imran Khan, by relinquishing the party position through the party pledge, has presented himself before the court for accountability. “In these circumstances, It is the responsibility of state institutions to ensure level playing field for candidates of the PT,” he said.