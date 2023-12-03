Dwayne Johnson hopes his daughters inherit legacy of hard work

LOS ANGELES- The bottom of every bottle of Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana tequila is embossed with the letters “TIJASI” – the first two letters of his three daughters’ first names. Sweet? Certainly. But to Johnson, a wrestler turned multihyphenate box office behemoth – he hopes it’s also a reminder. “What I try to do with the girls is show them that No. 1, the world is yours. And as little girls and little girls of color, it’s out there,” he told reporters Friday. “You’re gonna have your struggles, and if Teremana is an example of hard work and creating something for people to like and enjoy, let it be your example.” Johnson explained this tribute to Tiana, 5, Jasmine, 7, and Simone, 22, over a glass of Teremana Blanco (poured over ice, with an orange slice, in case you’re curious) at Mana Holiday House, a limited-engagement brand-focused experience being held in Los Angeles this weekend, in New York City on December 12 and 13 and online. In a laid-back chat, Johnson spoke about his family, shared lessons he learned launching a business during a global pandemic and joked about his favourite holiday drinking games. Teremana was released at the start of coronavirus three years ago. Reflecting on the journey, Johnson said launching a new brand at a time when people sought comfort and familiarity was a challenge that required throwing away their initial rollout plans in favor of something more intimate. They set aside their marketing budget and opted to launch Teremana Tuesdays on Johnson’s Instagram account, where he’d pour himself a drink and engage with the public. This approach, Johnson said, allowed him to “really get to know people” and “them to know me.” “It did enable me to connect with people – community – in ways that I hadn’t before that. Then I realized, oh, let’s just start applying this now to everything else as w e move forward.”