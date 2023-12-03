Fazlur Rehman pledges people-centric governance

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has emphasised the responsibility of those in power to protect the right of every citizen.

Speaking at an event welcoming Malik Sajjad into the Jamiat, Rehman highlighted the inclusive origin of JUI, stating it was founded by scholars from various sects.

“We have maintained religious attitude without any room for sectarianism,” asserted the JUI-F chief, underling the party’s commitment to politics that bridge differences and promotes social harmony.

He urged for moderation of differences rather than their intensification, emphasising the importance of fostering a society based on mutual respect and dignity.

He stressed the power of gentle persuasion, stating, “The promotion of truth can also be done with polite lips and tone”.

Rehman reminded the audience of their duty to fight against any temptation that may arise against Islam, positing JUI as a political force dedicated to upholding Islamic values.