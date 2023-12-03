First Lady for greater participation of women in workforce

KARACHI-While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Professor Shahida Kazi Women Complex at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), First Lady Begum Samina Alvi has called for taking steps to ensure greater participation of women in the workforce for their socio-economic empowerment. She also stressed the need to provide a conducive and friendly environment for women, especially female journalists, at workplaces to increase women’s inclusion in mainstream economic activities.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi inaugurated the Shahida Kazi Women Complex, which offers daycare facilities for women, a gym, work stations, restrooms, digital platforms, and entertainment spaces. The inaugural ceremony was attended by President KPC, Mr Saeed Ahmed Sarbazi, Director General (PR) of Press Information Department (PID) Karachi, Ms Iram Tanvir, Secretary Press Club, Mr. Shoaib Ahmed, Chairman of Gohar Group of Companies, Mr Muhammad Hanif Gohar, and members of the Karachi Press Club.

Addressing the occasion, Begum Samina Alvi urged the media, especially female journalists, to play their role in highlighting women’s issues and creating awareness about their rights. She said that female journalists could prove an asset for their organization by bringing a unique journalistic perspective and could also effectively highlight various issues being faced by women in the country.