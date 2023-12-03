Governor, CM discuss law and order in Sindh ahead of polls

KARACHI-The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retrd) Maqbool Baqar called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessor at the Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed the law and order situation in the province, quality and timely completion of development projects in the metropolis and arrangements for general elections in the province. Meanwhile, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said we must remind ourselves that our patriotism, love for this nation, and commitment to its welfare are intrinsically tied to our discipline and devotion. This he said while speaking at IBA Convocation-2023 at IBA Karachi on Saturday. The CM said that the convocation symbolised the culmination of years of relentless dedication and unwavering commitment. He said that it signified the transformative power of education, the beacon that has illuminated the path of students’ future. He said for over seven decades, IBA Karachi has been at the forefront of higher education. It all began in 1955 when the institute proudly collaborated with the renowned Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania. “Fast forward to today, IBA stands as a premier multidisciplinary institution, offering a spectrum of educational programs and the three distinguished schools, School of Business Studies (SBS), School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS) and School of Mathematics and Computer Science (SMCS) provide a comprehensive educational experience.

“We have gathered here today not merely as witnesses to an academic milestone but as torchbearers of the spirit of patriotism,” the CM said and added that Pakistan has always kindled a fervour for national pride in our hearts. Baqar said, “It is not just a country; it’s an emotion, a legacy, and a responsibility.” He added that the Institute of Business Administration has nurtured the minds destined to shape our nation’s future. Quoting the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CM said, “With faith, discipline, and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.” He added today, as we celebrate the academic achievements of our graduating batch, it is paramount that we remind ourselves that our patriotism, our love for this nation, and our commitment to its welfare are intrinsically tied to our discipline and devotion.

Addressing the students, the CM said that as graduates of IBA, you are the future leaders of our nation. "your actions, decisions, and ideals will influence the course of our nation. Your patriotism, hence, should be deeply rooted in your pursuit of justice, equality, and progress," he advised the students and told them that they have the keys to Pakistan's future. "With your education, your passion, and your unwavering patriotism, you have the potential to overcome the challenges that lie ahead and to transform them into opportunities," the CM said and added this responsibility was the essence of being a responsible citizen, and it was intertwined with your roles as IBA graduates.

“Your actions, decisions, and ideals will influence the course of our Nation,” the CM said and added that their [students] patriotism, hence, should be deeply rooted in your pursuit of justice, equality, and progress. “You have the keys to Pakistan’s future - with your education, your passion, and your unwavering patriotism, you have the potential to overcome the challenges that lie ahead and transform them into opportunities,” he told the IBA students and said this responsibility was the essence of being a responsible citizen. It’s intertwined with your roles as IBA graduates.

Baqar said Pakistan was a nation of various cultures, languages, and traditions. “As IBA graduates, you are equipped to appreciate and celebrate this diversity, he said and advised them to be advocates for inclusion and respect the differences that make our nation vibrant,” he said and added that as the journey exposed the IBA graduates to a diverse academic environment, remember to carry the same spirit of acceptance and respect into your interactions with the world. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” the CM said and added that education has equipped the graduates with this powerful weapon. “You [graduates] are now well-prepared to become responsible citizens who will profoundly impact Pakistan and the world,” he said. The Caretaker CM told the graduates they have the knowledge, skills, and values to make a difference. “As you stand on the cusp of a new chapter in your life, I want to encourage each of you to not just be followers in your chosen fields but to aspire to be leaders,” he said and added that leadership was not solely about holding a title; it’s about taking on roles of responsibility, inspiring change, and making a positive impact on your organization and society.