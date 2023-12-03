Governor honours 360 graduates, presents gold medals to 70 KUST students

PESHAWAR - Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awarded gold medals to 70 exceptional students from Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) for their outstanding academic achievements.

During the 14th Annual Convocation of KUST, Governor Ali extended congratulations to 360 graduating students, acknowledging their successful completion of bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. degrees across various disciplines. He also conveyed his felicitations to the triumphant students, their parents, and the attending faculty members.

At the event, Professor Dr. Sardar Khan, Vice Chancellor of Kohat University, presented the institution’s annual performance report to Governor Ali, spotlighting the year’s accomplishments and progress.

Governor Ghulam Ali, in a special address, praised the cultural richness of Kohat district, emphasizing its historical significance in political, cultural, religious, scientific, literary, and civilizational domains. He urged the youth to pursue their ambitions with determination and diligence.