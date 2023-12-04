Monday, December 04, 2023
Govt decides to ban Qingqi rickshaws

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The Punjab government has decided in principle to ban the Qingqi [motorcycle] rickshaws. According to a press release, issued here on Saturday, Caretaker Punjab Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that a 30-day warning had been given to Qingqi rickshaws and now a crackdown had been initiated against those making illegal motorcycle and loader rickshaws. He said that rickshaws, which were not approved by the transport department, would be banned in big cities while in the second phase, an operation would be launched in small cities and rural areas. He made it clear that local manufacturing of Qingqi rickshaws would be banned in future, adding that the rickshaw manufacturing companies would be regularised besides registration of Qingqi rickshaws.

