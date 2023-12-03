Sunday, December 03, 2023
International Day for Abolition of Slavery being observed

December 03, 2023
ISLAMABAD-International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is being observed today.   
This year’s theme for the day is ‘Fighting slavery’s legacy of racism through transformative education’. The focus of this day is on eradicating contemporary forms of slavery, such as trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation, the worst forms of child labour, forced marriage, and the forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflict. The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, observed annually on December 2nd, marks a significant moment in global history. 
It is a day dedicated to remembering and acknowledging the brutal history of slavery and the ongoing impacts of its legacy. 
The day originates from the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others on December 2, 1949. 
This day serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring struggle against slavery and its modern forms.

