International Paediatric experts laud SIUT’s initiatives for child, adolescent healthcare

KARACHI - The four-day Paediatric Urology Conference, which concluded here, greatly lauded the initiatives taken by SIUT (Sind Institute of Urology and Transplantation) in attending to multiple issues and children’s healthcare in the country. The four-day conference-cum-workshop was jointly hosted by SIUT and APAPU (Asia Pacific Association of Paediatric Urologists) and attended by some three hundred urologists, including forty from overseas, said a statement on Saturday. The conference was bifurcated into two parts. The opening two days were dedicated screenings of live surgeries, which were followed by discussion amongst the participants. The remaining two days of the conference focused on research papers. Deliberations were based on exchanging experiences, which had come from their respective countries. Some vital health issues of children in developing countries, including mortality and disability, were discussed in depth. The highlight of the surgeries that were performed was their peculiar nature, as three surgical theatres functioned simultaneously. Renowned surgeons who performed procedures included Professor Philip Ransley from UK, Professor Mark David Leclair from France, Mazen Zeino from Switzerland. Professor Alaa El Ghonemi an Egyptian, but is now a naturalized French surgeon beside prominent citizen Hameed Haroon who has been engaged in various projects of SIUT. Taking part in the discussion, the speakers prioritized the prevailing ailments when they discussed the initiative to reduce mortality and poor growth in children in developing countries. They highlighted the indicators of poor health among children in Pakistan and suggested the need for a holistic approach that included cure and prevention as foremost. Hameed Haroon underlined the need for creating a livable environment among the 45 percent of children, particularly the disadvantage segment, which hugely covers the female children living in remote areas. These areas lack many amenities, but health occupies the top of the list. On this occasion, Professor Sajid Sultan, Head of the SIUT Paeds Unit, presented the history of his department.