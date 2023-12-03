Julia Roberts shares rare insight on raising three children

MANCHESTER - Julia Roberts has recently shared insight into raising three children on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show this week. Julia, who is currently busy promoting her new movie Leave The World Behind, explained how becoming a mother led her to take a break from acting career. The Pretty Woman star said, “Well I was raising a family and my children needed me around more at the time.” During the show, Julia revealed that she and her three children are soccer fans and support Manchester United Football Club. Julia told Graham, “My children became obsessed with soccer at a young age and Manchester United became the team of choice.” My Best Friend’s Wedding actress added that she has visited the famous Old Trafford stadium on more than one occasion and even met a number of players including Marcus Rashford. Meanwhile, Julia spoke up about her role in the new movie, adding, “I was sent the book by the director who told me I would love it and to read it as fast as I can, but I just couldn’t because it was scaring me.”