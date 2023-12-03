Sunday, December 03, 2023
Kate Middleton ‘closes door’ on reconciliation with Meghan Markle

Agencies
December 03, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON - Kate Middleton is not happy to be part of a narrative that she allegedly has been dragged into. Following the drama that ensued over ‘racist royals’ after the release of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is upset on the false allegations. “Kate was 100 percent not one of the people who discussed it,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She is saddened that her name got pulled into this because she had nothing to do with it.” The Dutch version of Scobie’s book mistakenly published the two names of the racists royals, which were Kate and King Charles, who allegedly had “concerns” over the firstborn of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While no names appeared in the English translation of the book, the insider shared that Kate isn’t pleased that her name came up in connection with the controversy, and it deteriorating any chances of truce with the former Suits actress. “This has closed the door on any reconciliation with Meghan as far as Kate is concerned,” the source told the outlet. “She has had enough of Meghan’s antics and wants absolutely nothing to do with her. She will never make up with her.”

