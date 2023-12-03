Sunday, December 03, 2023
KCD advances towards ISO certification

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Dean of Khyber College of Dentistry, Prof. Dr. Nasir Shah, strides towards fulfilling the Board of Governance’s (BoG) vision for ISO certification at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Khyber Medical College (KMC), and Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD).

An ISO auditor’s team conducted an extensive assessment across all college departments, affirming satisfaction with the established standards, procedures, and adherence to SOPs. This success was attributed to the steadfast support and guidance of Dr. Haseeb Awan, Director of Quality Assurance.

Established in 1964, Khyber College boasts a remarkable legacy spanning over fifty-eight years, with its illustrious alumni making significant contributions across esteemed global healthcare institutions. The institution takes pride in nurturing talented doctors who continue to elevate its reputation.Prof. Dr. Syed Nasir Shah expressed immense pride on behalf of the KCD community, emphasizing that this accomplishment mirrors the dedication and diligence of the faculty and staff at Khyber College of Dentistry.

Our Staff Reporter

