Khattak announces candidacy from Nowshera constituency, dares anyone to challenge him

Web Desk
10:05 PM | December 03, 2023
National

 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman Pervez Khattak announced his candidacy from the Nowshera constituency for the upcoming general elections on Sunday, daring anyone to challenge him.

Addressing a party meeting, Khattak declared his candidacy for two national and five provincial assembly seats in Nowshera, encompassing positions for himself, his sons and his son-in-law.

The former chief minister showcased his 30 years of service, and emphasied his commitment to fixing the system without personal greed.

Khattak asserted that during his tenure as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he successfully reformed the bureaucracy, police and other institutions.

In a critique of the former chairman of the PTI, Khattak stated that discipline was not instilled in party workers under the former chairman's leadership.

