KP confirms new polio virus case

ISLAMABAD - A Polio virus has been confirmed in a nine-month old child in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health on Saturday, with this fresh case, the number of polio cases in the country this year has increased to six. He said that the confirmation of polio virus in 20 environmental samples from 12 districts of the country was alarming. The virus has affected another child of our country, he said and added that children under the age of five were especially at risk from this virus. He urged the parents to give polio drops to their children to protect them from polio virus.