Man fatally shot; alleged killers apprehended

PESHAWAR - A man was fatally shot within the jurisdiction of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station on Saturday. The area police swiftly apprehended two alleged killers after the incident.

Sher Bahadur, a resident of Mohmand Colony, became a victim of a fatal shooting during a clash over a piece of land involving his rivals, Faqeer Khan and Faheemullah. The alleged assailants, Faqeer and Faheemullah, residents of Ring Road, are accused of Bahadur’s killing.

Upon receiving the report, law enforcement promptly arrived at the murder scene, and the body was transferred to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The firing incident, stemming from a land dispute, triggered an immediate investigation from various perspectives. Muhammad Ghulam Nabi, the deceased’s brother, formally accused Faqeer Khan and Faheemullah.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi assembled a special team to apprehend the accused. Within two hours of the murder, a raid led to the arrest of the two suspects.