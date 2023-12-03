Sunday, December 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Marriyum questions transparency of PTI’s brief intra-party election

Says PTI’s rapid 15-minute ‘selection process’ aimed to deceive public, the Election Commission and party members

Marriyum questions transparency of PTI’s brief intra-party election
Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Information Secretary, Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed amazement on Saturday at the unconventional intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, which resulted in the unanimous ‘election’ of office bearers within a 15-minute timeframe. Talking to media on Saturday, she highlighted the unorthodox elements of PTI’s intra-party election process, such as the undisclosed venue, the lack of participating voters or seconders, proposers, the absence of a presiding officer and the notable lack of voter lists. She asserted that PTI’s rapid 15-minute “selection process” aimed to deceive the public, the Election Commission and party members. She expressed regret that numerous leaders were excluded from the entire intra-party election process, lacking a fair playing field. Surprisingly, those who were not providing a level playing field for their party members were demanding the same fairness for their leader.

PML-N reveals plan to revisit 18th Amendment, drawing PPP’s ire

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701550154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023