Sunday, December 03, 2023
Minister pledges to protect rights of minorities

Agencies
December 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George has vowed to protect the rights of every citizen, including minority communities in the country.
Speaking on the occasion of a programme to celebrate Christmas at Jinnah Ground near Mazar-e-Quaid, he said that the constitution of the country guaranteed the rights of every citizen living in the country. He said that the Christian community should come together for the development of the country. The caretaker minister said that every religion taught us peace and love and discouraged hatred. He said that the government and security forces had always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Christian community. He further said that the enemies of Pakistan would always fail in their nefarious designs.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1701491515.jpg

