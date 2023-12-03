NAB files hefty kickbacks case against Parvez, Moonis

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday filed corruption reference against Punjab former Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and others in a case of misusing authority and receiving kick-backs to the tune of Rs1.230 billion in Gujrat’s 116 development projects.

According to NAB spokesperson, Lahore NAB initiated the inquiry proceedings on reported offences of alleged corruption and corrupt practices committed by accused Ch Parvez Elahi, the then Chief Minster Punjab, his son accused Moonis Elahi, and Muhammad Khan Bhatti (Principal Secretary to accused Parvez Elahi) along with officers and officials of Punjab Highway Department in development schemes of Gujrat for the year 2022-23 (under Supplementary Grants) as reported by Communication &Works (C&W) Department, Government of the Punjab. During the course of inquiry/investigation proceedings against said accused persons, it was revealed on the basis of solid and concrete evidence that accused Parvez Elahi & Others received hefty kickbacks, bribe, or commission in 116 x Development Schemes of Gujrat which were illegally allowed under “Supplementary Grants” during year 2022-23. The total estimated cost of these 116 schemes was Rs30.948 billion, however, accused Ch Parvez Elahi, the then CM Punjab, his son Moonis Elahi (Ex-Federal Minister), Muhammad Khan Bhatti (the then Principal Secretary to the CM Punjab) & 11 officers and officials of C&W Department received Rs1.230 billion as Kickbacks /bribe. Accused persons allegedly misused their official positions to get illegal gains for themselves. The accused persons, in connivance with each other, got sanctioned abovementioned development schemes against Rules and made advance payments worth millions of rupees, without work done at site of these schemes, in sheer violation of law. An accused namely Ashfaq Ahmed, Sub-Engineer Gujrat confessed to investigators his involvement in corruption &corrupt practices and offered to return his illegal gains worth Rs50 Million through Plea Bargain with NAB as defined u/s 25(b) of NAO, 1999, which has been duly approved by the Learned Accountability Court, Lahore.