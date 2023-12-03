Over 100 PTI workers including SVP Sher Afzal Marwat booked for violating section 144

Senior Vice President of PTI Sher Afzal Marwat was booked along with other 104 party workers for violating the section 144 in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 104 PTI workers including Marwat were nominated by the Mardan police in the FIR for violating the section 144.

SHO of Police Station Jabbar became the complainant in the FIR.

The sections related to the road closure and halting the polio campaign was included in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Sher Afzal Marwat was also booked along with other 21 party workers for holding workers’ convention in Swabi.

According to Swabi police, the case was registered for violating the section 144.