Sunday, December 03, 2023
Pakistan Army organizes sports gala in Miran Shah

Web Desk
3:27 PM | December 03, 2023
National

Pakistan Army organized a sports gala in Miran Shah Tehsil of North Waziristan district to promote sports activities amongst youth.

Youth participated in different sports events including tug of war, cricket, volleyball, football, basketball and athletics.

A total of sixteen teams from different local schools participated in these competitions.

Later, prizes were also distributed amongst the players with distinction in the sports competitions.

The local elders and the youth have thanked Pak Army for arranging the sports gala.

