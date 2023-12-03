Sunday, December 03, 2023
Pakistan's school for orphans 'KORT' wins prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize

Web Desk
11:50 AM | December 03, 2023
Education

Pakistan's school for orphans 'KORT' has won the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize at COP28, Dubai. 

The school is for children who became orphan during the 2005 earthquake. 

Sumaiya Bibi a student of the school received the award on behalf of the school. 

Zayed Sustainability Prize honours the legacy of UAE's founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan by rewarding small and medium enterprises, non-profit organisations and educational institutions that are addressing climate related challenges.

