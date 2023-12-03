Pakistan’s socio-economic struggle

I am writing to express my opinion on Pakistan’s failure in the socio-economic index. By the grace of Allah Almighty, it has been almost 75 years since Pakistan became an independent state. Despite progress in various areas, numerous social and economic issues persist. The average Pakistani leads an underprivileged life due to mismanagement by various political and military governments.
The top management is not utilising human resources efficiently but running funding programs that discourage public initiative. Newly elected leaders mainly focus on criticising the previous government rather than resolving ongoing community issues. These administrative mistakes have led to socio-economic problems such as poverty, inadequate access to quality education and healthcare, high unemployment rates, and insufficient infrastructure.
Economically, the country faces challenges like low industrial productivity, an agrarian crisis, a large informal economy, and imbalanced wealth distribution. Political instability, corruption, and security concerns exacerbate these problems, hindering progress and stability. Addressing these issues requires comprehensive strategies in education, healthcare, job creation, infrastructure development, governance reforms, and efforts to combat poverty and inequality.
SABTAIN HYDER,
Larkana.