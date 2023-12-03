Peace, love, hospitality woven into tapestry of Sindhi culture: Zardari on Sindh Culture Day

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday felicitated all Sindhis on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day.

In his felicitation message, the PPP leader said that nations are identified by their cultures, and the culture of Sindh has a history of peace, love, bravery and hospitality.

Zardari recalled that the PPP founding leader, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had established a ministry to preserve the cultures of all communities residing in Pakistan.

He said that the Lok Virsa Museum in Islamabad narrates the history of the cultures of the communities residing in the country.

Extending congratulations to the people of Sindh and the entire country on Sindhi Culture Day, PPP Women Wing Central President Faryal Talpur said that the culture of the Indus Valley is a mirror of a 5,000-year-old and great civilisation. She said that Sindhi topi, Ajrak, art and the Sindhi language are distinct identities.

Talpur stated that Pakistan is immensely rich in unparalleled cultural heritage, and “it is the responsibility of all of us to play our role in preserving and promoting this great heritage”.

The media should also play a leadership role in promoting all cultures of Pakistan, she added.

