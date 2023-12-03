PEDO officers elect new cabinet

PESHAWAR - The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a subsidiary of the Energy & Power Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently held elections for its Officers Association, determining its leadership for the upcoming two years.

The election results revealed the following appointments: Muhammad Abrar as Chairman, Engn Habibullah Shah as President, Engn Muqeemudin as Vice President, Safdar Hayat as General Secretary, and Imran Khan as the Joint/Finance Secretary of the association.