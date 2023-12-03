Sunday, December 03, 2023
PEDO officers elect new cabinet

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR -  The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a subsidiary of the Energy & Power Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently held elections for its Officers Association, determining its leadership for the upcoming two years.

The election results revealed the following appointments: Muhammad Abrar as Chairman, Engn Habibullah Shah as President, Engn Muqeemudin as Vice President, Safdar Hayat as General Secretary, and Imran Khan as the Joint/Finance Secretary of the association.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701550154.jpg

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

