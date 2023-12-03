Peshawar, Lahore Whites, Rawalpindi triumphant in National T20

KARACHI-Peshawar, Lahore Whites and Rawalpindi won their respective matches played on the second day of Super 8 stage of National T20 Cup 2023-24 here at different venues of Karachi on Saturday.

The highlights of these matches were Rawalpindi’s Yasir Khan’s century and Iftikhar Ahmed’s excellent all-round performance for Peshawar. At the UBL Sports Complex, Peshawar defeated Karachi Whites by 56 runs.

Batting first, Peshawar scored 186-3 with Adil Amin scored 75 not out off just 44, hitting 6 fours and 4 sixes while Iftikhar Ahmed hammered of 72 not out off 45 as his innings included 9 fours and 2 sixes. Adil Amin and Iftikhar Ahmed added 143 runs for the fourth wicket. Ghulam Mudassar took 1-39 in four overs. In reply, Karachi Whites team was bowled out for 130 runs in 20 overs. Sohail Khan was the top scorer with unbeaten34 while Amad Alam scored 32 off 27. Iftikhar Ahmed got 3 wickets by giving away 17 runs in four overs and Muhammad Imran took 3-31. Iftikhar Ahmed was adjudged as the player of the match.

At NBP Sports Complex, Lahore Whites beat Lahore Blues by 5 wickets. Batting first, Lahore Blues scored 148-5 as Junaid Ali remained the top scorer with 34 runs. Mohammad Naveed picked up 2-36. Lahore Whites completed the required score for the loss of 5 wickets in 19.5 overs. Tayyab Tahir scored unbeaten 67 while Imran Dogar 45. Umaid Asif picked up 2-26. Tayyab Tahir was declared player of the match.

Rawalpindi beat FATA by 7 wickets in the first match at the National Bank Stadium. Batting first, FATA scored 168- 7 with Salman Khan smashing 83 not out off 52 balls, hitting 8 fours and 3 sixes. Zaman Khan picked up 3-25. Rawalpindi chased down the target in18.2 overs, thanks to Yasir Khan’s sensational century as he hammered 8 fours and as many sixes for 59-ball 107 and Umar Amin hit 48. Yasir Khan was adjudged player of the match.