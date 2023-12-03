Sunday, December 03, 2023
Police arrest two outlaws in injured condition

APP
December 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Police said that they have arrested two outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters. First encounter occurred during patrolling with a dacoit gang near HESCO office, in result accused Malhar Ali was held in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape. Second encounter was occured at Islamabad railway crossing in which motorcyclists opened fire after being intercepted by the police in retaliation Police arrested an accused Laal Bux alias Laaloo Ghumrani with weapons while his accomplice managed to escape.

