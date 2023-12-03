Police arrest two outlaws in injured condition

HYDERABAD - Police said that they have arrested two outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters. First encounter occurred during patrolling with a dacoit gang near HESCO office, in result accused Malhar Ali was held in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape. Second encounter was occured at Islamabad railway crossing in which motorcyclists opened fire after being intercepted by the police in retaliation Police arrested an accused Laal Bux alias Laaloo Ghumrani with weapons while his accomplice managed to escape.