Police distributes financial aid cheques to Ghazis, special children

LAHORE - In adherence to the directives of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, in a proactive move, disbursed financial aid cheques to the parents of Ghazis and special children among the police personnel. Over the past three months, Lahore Police has disbursed cheques amounting to more than 25 lakhs, benefiting 81 Ghazis and an additional 20 lakhs for the parents of 211 special children. Engaging directly with the parents of Ghazis and special children, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir attentively addressed their concerns and provided immediate instructions for resolution. Emphasizing the police department’s commitment, he stated, “It is our responsibility to care for the special children of our police force, and we will fulfil this duty under all circumstances.” Atif Nazir underscored the allocation of ample resources for the welfare of special children, affirming that comprehensive measures are being taken by the police department for the well-being of employees’ families. This encompasses aspects such as healthcare, housing, marriage support, education, and employment opportunities for the children. Highlighting specific initiatives, SSP (Admin) mentioned ongoing scholarships for the children of martyrs and veterans, ensuring access to quality education. Special children of police personnel are receiving toptier medical care, and the children of martyrs are actively recruited within the department through family claims. Atif Nazir concluded by assuring that the commitment to the welfare of martyrs, Ghazis, and special children remains steadfast.