‘Powerful persons’ behind cipher case being saved, Imran tells court at jail

RAWALPINDI - Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has claimed that ‘powerful people’ behind the cipher case are being protected. “I had ordered to initiate an inquiry into the matter when I was the prime minister,” said the PTI supremo during the cipher case hearing at Adiala jail here on Saturday.

The former premier added that he, along with his party leaders, are locked inside jails “like goats” while PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is brought back to Pakistan.

Imran told the court that he only fears Allah and has lost faith in the legal system of Pakistan.

A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act 2023, yesterday resumed the cipher case trial against PTI leader Imran Khan and deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Adial Jail.

During the proceedings, Qureshi argued before the court that their trial has been conducted under the act which has no grounds. He questioned, has the trial been done under the Official Secret Act 1923 or the Official Secret (Amendment) Act which was signed by President Arif Alvi in August, 2023? This court should summon President Arif Alvi enquire whether he had signed the act or not, Qureshi said.

Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain said that this trial is being done under the Official Secret Act 1923 sections 5 and 9. He also said that the Official Secret (Amendment) Act 2023 won’t be applied on this trial and assured that the trial will be held on merit. According to the order sheet of yesterday’s hearing, the trial would be held in an open court. However, national and international media correspondents were not allowed to enter inside the jail by the jail authorities. Only a couple of media persons were allowed to attend the hearing but that happened when the hearing was over. Later, the court adjourned the case hearing till December 4.