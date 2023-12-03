Sunday, December 03, 2023
PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls: Sharmila Farooqi

Agencies
December 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-People’s Party (PPP) Leader Sharmila Farooqi said that the vote of the youth is instrumental for any political party to win the next general elections to be held next year.
“Around 65 per cent of the registered voters are young people who have the power to change the fate of any party through the ballot,” she told ptv.
Farooqi said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a recent example, who has emerged as a young leader, served on the key post as a foreign minister, and in a short period put Pakistan back on the global map.
She underscored the need to quit the traditional style of politics by giving out-of-the-box solutions and giving space to young people so they can give more confidence to investors. The PPP leader criticized Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf policies and fooled people in the name of change. All false promises were made to the nation by luring them of millions of jobs and houses and the slogan of eliminating corruption in 90 days, which eventually disheartened the voters.

Tags:

Agencies

