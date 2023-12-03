Raiment 61 Polo Cup 2023 culminates in enthralling finals today   

LAHORE - The grand finale of the Raiment 61 Polo Cup 2023 is scheduled for todayday (Sunday) at the Lahore Polo Ground. The main final will feature a face-off between Total Nutrition and Remington/Newage, commencing at 3:00 pm. Prior to the main event, polo enthusiasts can witness an enthralling subsidiary final between ZS Polo and Diamond Paints at 12:45 pm. Acknowledging the pivotal role of Raiment 61 in supporting the game of kings and knights, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon extended his special thanks to the sponsors. Reflecting on a week filled with top-notch polo action, he highlighted the exceptional skill and sportsmanship displayed by the teams, culminating in the qualification of the top two teams for the main final.