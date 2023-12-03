 Rising begging woes

I express my deep concern about a serious issue that is increasing day by day: begging. Begging has become a significant challenge for the citizens of Pakistan, a country facing many difficulties due to its tremendous population. Unfortu­nately, the government has failed to effectively address this alarm­ing matter. It is not only a con­cern in Pakistan, but Balochistan is also facing an incredible situa­tion regarding this issue. Begging is prevalent on roads, in bazaars, and markets, yet the government has not adequately tackled this paramount issue. Therefore, I urge the government to take immedi­ate and decisive action against this problem as soon as possible.

KIRANNAZ MURAD,

Karachi.