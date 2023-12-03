Sunday, December 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 Rising begging woes

December 03, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I express my deep concern about a serious issue that is increasing day by day: begging. Begging has become a significant challenge for the citizens of Pakistan, a country facing many difficulties due to its tremendous population. Unfortu­nately, the government has failed to effectively address this alarm­ing matter. It is not only a con­cern in Pakistan, but Balochistan is also facing an incredible situa­tion regarding this issue. Begging is prevalent on roads, in bazaars, and markets, yet the government has not adequately tackled this paramount issue. Therefore, I urge the government to take immedi­ate and decisive action against this problem as soon as possible.

KIRANNAZ MURAD,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1701491515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023