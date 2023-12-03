 Rising begging woes

I express my deep concern about a serious issue that is increasing day by day: begging. Begging has become a significant challenge for the citizens of Pakistan, a country facing many difficulties due to its tremendous population. Unfortunately, the government has failed to effectively address this alarming matter. It is not only a concern in Pakistan, but Balochistan is also facing an incredible situation regarding this issue. Begging is prevalent on roads, in bazaars, and markets, yet the government has not adequately tackled this paramount issue. Therefore, I urge the government to take immediate and decisive action against this problem as soon as possible.
KIRANNAZ MURAD,
Karachi.