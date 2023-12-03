Security forces foil TTP terror plan for Peshawar

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani security forces yesterday foiled a major terror attack planed for Peshawar by arresting the most wanted terrorist affiliated with the banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), after a high profile successful operation.

According to sources, during the investigation, the arrested terrorist disclosed that the TTP was planning to carry out major terrorist activities in Peshawar for which he was the key planner.

After getting information from the arrested terrorist, the security forces conducted a raid in Khyber district, in which huge a cache of weapons, ammunition, detonators, and explosive materials used in suicide jackets were recovered from an underground place. The sources further said that the arrested terrorist made huge revelations about TTP terror planning and the network in KP which has been timely dismantled by the security forces.