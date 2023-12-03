Sunday, December 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces foil TTP terror plan for Peshawar

Security forces foil TTP terror plan for Peshawar
MATEEN HAIDER
December 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistani security forces yesterday foiled a major terror attack planed for Peshawar by arresting the most wanted terrorist affiliated with the banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), after a high profile successful operation.

According to sources, during the investigation, the arrested terrorist disclosed that the TTP was planning to carry out major terrorist activities in Peshawar for which he was the key planner.

After getting information from the arrested terrorist, the security forces conducted a raid in Khyber district, in which huge a cache of weapons, ammunition, detonators, and explosive materials used in suicide jackets were recovered from an underground place. The sources further said that the arrested terrorist made huge revelations about TTP terror planning and the network in KP which has been timely dismantled by the security forces.

PML-N reveals plan to revisit 18th Amendment, drawing PPP’s ire

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701550154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023