Sherpao for transparent election to steer country out of prevailing crises

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday called for holding free, fair and transparent election to help steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

Addressing a convention of QWP workers in the Swabi district, he said that this election was a test case for the Election Commission of Pakistan, therefore, all the political parties should be provided a level-playing field to take part in the polls. “We are against rigging and selection,” he said, adding that his party wanted the holding of the free, fair and transparent election so that nobody could raise objections about the electoral process afterwards. He said that the 2018 general election was rigged to bring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan ruined the economy as he lacked the expertise and competence to govern the country. He said that the main purpose of the Pakistan Democratic Movement was to oust Imran Khan from power. Aftab Sherpao said that Imran Khan was removed through the constitutional method of the no-confidence movement. “Imran Khan conspired to ignite unrest in the country after his ouster,” he remarked.

He said the PTI leader committed a blunder by getting the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dissolved and making baseless allegations against the state institutions. He said that Imran Khan was responsible for the skyrocketing inflation being faced by the poor people. He said that a fair election should be conducted so that the next elected government could take steps to revive the economy and provide relief to the people. He said that his party would continue to strive for getting the rights of KP which was rich in mineral resources. He said that the provinces should be given control over their resources as this would help strengthen the federation. Aftab Sherpao said that the PTI ruled KP for nine straight years, but left the province in dire financial straits. He said that the cash-strapped KP now did not have funds to pay salaries to the government employees. He said that though KP produced cheap hydel electricity, its residents were forced to pay inflated power bills. He expressed the resolve that the QWP would spare no effort to work for the well-being of the Pakhtuns after coming into power.