Special persons very important part of our society, says Prof Dr Naveed

BAHAWALPUR - On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities , an event was organized Saturday at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus, by the Department of Special Education, Islamia University, Bahawalpur. Speaking to the participants of the event, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Naveed AKhtar said that today is the day of determination that we will make the best efforts for the education and training of persons with disabilities in the country.

Special persons are a very important part of our society as people with disabilities are performing much better than normal people in many places. He said that the Department of Special Education of Islamia University Bahawalpur has been activated three years ago, with the aim of preparing teachers who can equip the students with disabilities at the level of schools and colleges with education on modern lines. He said that this event has been organised in collaboration with the Punjab Government’s Department of Special Education and School Education Bahawalpur. The integration of various institutions for the disabled perons is a praiseworthy step as various stakeholders are gathered here today for the betterment of special people.

He further said that Islamia University Bahawalpur will improve and increase the special facilities provided to students with disabilities.

He said that disabled people are a source of motivation for us. Chairperson Department of Special Education Professor Dr Nasreen Akhtar said that special attention is paid to the education of people with disabilities all over the world. Islamia University Bahawalpur is taking several measures in this regard.