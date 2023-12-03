Stakeholders for joint efforts to meet COP28 agenda

DUBAI - Advocating for collaborative efforts, stakeholders have called for collective role to initiate efforts to achieve the goals of the COP28.

While speaking at the conference here on Saturday, President World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Dr Adil Najam emphasized the personal significance of understanding the Indus River’s narrative and the Living Indus Initiative.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s challenges and envisioned a healthy Indus.

Dr Adil Najam said that this is a momentous occasion for Pakistan as the Recharge Pakistan project is a testament to the shared responsibility we bear towards our environment and communities. Because of the 2022 floods, we stood at a crossroads as to how we perceive climate adaptation in Pakistan. With this project we are restoring the Indus Basin and fortifying Pakistan’s resilience.”

Recharge Pakistan is a collaborative effort of Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change, the Federal Flood Commission under the Ministry of Water Resources, local communities in Dera Ismail Khan, the Ramak Watershed, and Manchar-Chakar Watershed, the Green Climate Fund , the US Agency for International Development, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and the World Wildlife Fund.

QU Dongyu, Director-General of FAO, highlighted FAO’s role in shaping Pakistan’s agriculture sector and discussed plans to adapt collaboration models for effective climate change solutions.

Dr. Rachael McDonnell stressed the impact of climate change on water resources, emphasizing the need for technology and collaborations in water-associated initiatives.

Xiaohong Yang from ADB outlined the shift to green infrastructure, recognizing the importance of private sector investment in addressing Pakistan’s unique challenges for a thriving Living Indus.

Focusing on “green infrastructure” and using nature to adapt is an important move because climate change incidents are happening more and getting worse, making Pakistan’s financial problems even bigger. The fact that the Global Climate Fund (GFC) has approved this activity shows that the world understands its importance for Pakistan’s climate change resilience.

Saadia Madsbjerg, President of the Coca Cola Foundation, stated, “We are excited to provide USD 5 million as part of a funding coalition that has successfully brought multiple partners to resolve a complex problem. With our partners, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the vulnerable Pakistani communities susceptible to the threat of floods along the Indus River.”

Additionally, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan, in his closing remarks at the session stated, “Through ecosystem-based adaptation and nature-based solutions, we are taking a bold step towards safeguarding our ecosystems and ensuring a sustainable legacy for generations to come. We are thankful to all the stakeholders for ensuring that this project has come to fruition.”