Traffic Division of ICP accelerate action against bikers without helmets

December 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police have accelerated its efforts against those bikers who drive their bikes without helmet and driving licenses, and vehicles for having fancy or non-pattern number plates, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. 
He said that Traffic Division of Islamabad capital police under the command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk is working on hastening actions against traffic violators on the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan in order to reduce accidents and maintain the smooth flow of traffic. 
In this regard, all zonal DSPs are directed to take strict action against all motorists violating traffic rules, especially against those bikers who drive their bikes without helmets, driving licenses, and vehicles with fancy or non-pattern number plates. 
Islamabad capital police have constituted special squads to conduct operations throughout the city and work to improve road safety awareness for the public on several highways and boulevards in the capital. Police officials are directed to deal with the citizens in a courteous manner, as disrespect will not be tolerated, and to take unbiased action against rule violators. Islamabad Capital Police urged the motorists to display the number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles’ documents. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police and display authorized number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Office.

